Neumorphism inspired UI web components, sections and pages

Start developing neumorphism inspired layouts, web apps and pages with this free UI Kit powered by Bootstrap CSS Framework. It features over 200 individual neumorphic web components and 5 example pages.
Hey guys 👋, I am one of the web developers who helped build this product. We started working on this UI Kit about 2 months ago when we first saw this new design trend called neumorphism gain popularity on Dribbble. As there were no web implementations of it we thought it would be a great idea to just do it. I understand that the design trend is quite controversial and by no means do I 100% recommend you build your websites using this trend, but you can definitely give it a try! Some people have asked me: "This looks interesting, but are there any real life implementations?". The answer is yes! There are not many, but here's a website which actually became product of the day here using neumorphism: https://super.so/. Neumorphism UI Kit is built with the most popular CSS Framework called Bootstrap and the project also includes Sass files and Gulp commands for a better workflow. The project is open sourced un the MIT License. Here are a few notable features: ✅ 200 individual neumorphic web components ✅ 10+ sections such as navbars, footers, CTA's ✅ 5 example pages including pricing, contact, sign in & up ✅ Sass & Gulp included ✅ Online documentation with copy-paste components + quickstart guides ✅ HTML5 verified ✅ Fully responsive & SEO friendly ✅ Built by Themesberg Useful links: - Live demo: https://demo.themesberg.com/neum... - Free download: https://themesberg.com/product/u... - Github repository: https://github.com/themesberg/ne... (lucky stars help us 🙏) - Online documentation: https://themesberg.com/docs/neum... - Pro version (5x more components and 3x pages): https://themesberg.com/product/u... - Premium themes: https://themesberg.com/products/... - Free themes: https://themesberg.com/products/... - Themesberg Blog: https://themesberg.com/blog - Licensing (MIT License): https://themesberg.com/licensing... - Contact us: https://themesberg.com/contact
Honestly, Themesberg makes one of the highest quality templates I've seen around. If you're looking for a UI kit, use one of theirs!
@dannypostmaa Thank you, Danny! Coming from a great entrepreneur like you it means a lot 😁🙏
