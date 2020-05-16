Discussion
Hey guys 👋, I am one of the web developers who helped build this product. We started working on this UI Kit about 2 months ago when we first saw this new design trend called neumorphism gain popularity on Dribbble. As there were no web implementations of it we thought it would be a great idea to just do it. I understand that the design trend is quite controversial and by no means do I 100% recommend you build your websites using this trend, but you can definitely give it a try! Some people have asked me: "This looks interesting, but are there any real life implementations?". The answer is yes! There are not many, but here's a website which actually became product of the day here using neumorphism: https://super.so/. Neumorphism UI Kit is built with the most popular CSS Framework called Bootstrap and the project also includes Sass files and Gulp commands for a better workflow. The project is open sourced un the MIT License. Here are a few notable features: ✅ 200 individual neumorphic web components ✅ 10+ sections such as navbars, footers, CTA's ✅ 5 example pages including pricing, contact, sign in & up ✅ Sass & Gulp included ✅ Online documentation with copy-paste components + quickstart guides ✅ HTML5 verified ✅ Fully responsive & SEO friendly ✅ Built by Themesberg Useful links: - Live demo: https://demo.themesberg.com/neum... - Free download: https://themesberg.com/product/u... - Github repository: https://github.com/themesberg/ne... (lucky stars help us 🙏) - Online documentation: https://themesberg.com/docs/neum... - Pro version (5x more components and 3x pages): https://themesberg.com/product/u... - Premium themes: https://themesberg.com/products/... - Free themes: https://themesberg.com/products/... - Themesberg Blog: https://themesberg.com/blog - Licensing (MIT License): https://themesberg.com/licensing... - Contact us: https://themesberg.com/contact
Honestly, Themesberg makes one of the highest quality templates I've seen around. If you're looking for a UI kit, use one of theirs!
@dannypostmaa Thank you, Danny! Coming from a great entrepreneur like you it means a lot 😁🙏
