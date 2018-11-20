Networking Emails is a collection of great email templates that cover a number of networking situations, including how to ask an industry leader for advice, cold email alumni, follow up with someone you met at an event, write effective LinkedIn connection request notes, or to follow up with someone if you don't hear back.
Rohan Mahtani
Hey guys, Excited to launch this on PH today! Thanks to @_jacksmith for the hunt 🙌 We've all heard about how important networking is, regardless of if you're searching for a new job, wanting to expand your professional contacts, or just learning more about an industry. But, how are you supposed to grow and cultivate that network? How do you email your old and existing contacts without coming across as sleazy? Networking Emails solves that. It's a collection of a bunch of great email templates that cover a number of networking situations, including how to: - cold email alumni - follow up with someone you met at an event - write effective LinkedIn connection request notes - follow up if you don't hear back, - ask an industry leader for advice, - ask your network for an interview, and a ton more! I sourced the initial set of templates from people in my network (colleagues, friends and friends of friends who went to business school, etc) and personal emails, and I'm adding to the list of templates every week. Every template also includes some insight on why the email was effective, to help you craft better emails. Each of this emails have amazing copy and actually worked 💪(i.e. got an interview, a response, etc). Each template was also tweaked, so obviously names (e.g. company names, people names, etc) were changed for confidentiality. Any feedback or feature requests, let me know! 🙌 Thanks! 🙏 Rohan P.S. This is a side project to my main product, Resume Worded, which gives you feedback on your resume and LinkedIn profile powered by AI + sample resume lines. It'd be awesome if you could check it out too! 🙌thank you
