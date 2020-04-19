Discussion
Iranthi Gomes
Maker
Hi everyone ✌️ Excited to launch our side project, which we've been working on during the lockdown. 📙Netstory is a new way of online storytelling. Netstory combines elements from video games such as traditional text adventures, virtual novels, movies and books to create something unique. This project started from us using our chatbot building platform Serviceform, in a very different way and transformed the builder in a way that you can create stories with it. We also have integrations to AWS Polly, which allows you to use up to 60 different voices for automated voice acting. Netstory is for creatives and artists. We see a lot of great stories and art that is not seen by enough people. We created Netstory to bring storytellers and artists together to share stories in a new and interactive way. Readers can live and experience a whole new generation of text based adventures and interactive fiction. Create interactive stories with decisions. Bring out your imagination and creativity by creating stories for your readers to play and read the story as different characters and different pathways to go through in the story to allow readers to make various decisions to decide where their journey takes them. In the end, the readers could see the choices they have made. What are we looking for? 📝 Feedback on how to make the platform and the stories more engaging 🙋♀️ Artists and creators, who can create graphics, video and audio. 📝 Writers, who can write and publish stories using Netstory.io We would like to invite you all to create your stories and try the example ones out to see how it works. Let's create something entertaining and different together. We hope you enjoy it and look forward to seeing you bring out your creativity. Iranthi & Jarkko
