This is the latest launch from Netmera
See Netmera’s 4 previous launches →
Netmera
Convert Users into Customers with Funnels
20% OFF
•
Free Options
Stats
Track user behavior on your website and your mobile app. Decrease user drop offs by engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, and at the right step in the marketing funnel.
Launched in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Marketing automation
by
Netmera
monday.com for data & analytics
About this launch
Netmera
Customer Engagement Powered by Netmera
5
reviews
59
followers
Netmera by
Netmera
was hunted by
İrem Baylan
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Burak Kaymaz
,
Emin Özcan
and
Ahmet Başaran
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Netmera
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2016.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#56
Week rank
#107
Report