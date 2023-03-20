Products
This is the latest launch from Netmera
See Netmera’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Netmera
Netmera

Netmera

Convert Users into Customers with Funnels

Free Options
Track user behavior on your website and your mobile app. Decrease user drop offs by engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, and at the right step in the marketing funnel.
Launched in Analytics, SaaS, Marketing automation by
Netmera
About this launch
Netmera
NetmeraCustomer Engagement Powered by Netmera
5reviews
59
followers
Netmera by
Netmera
was hunted by
İrem Baylan
in Analytics, SaaS, Marketing automation. Made by
Burak Kaymaz
,
Emin Özcan
and
Ahmet Başaran
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Netmera
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2016.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#56
Week rank
#107