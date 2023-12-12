Products
This is the latest launch from Tella
See Tella’s 7 previous launches →
Ranked #14 for today
Netflix for Product Videos
A collection of the best product videos from 2023
We watched every product video launched on Product Hunt this year and collected the very best for your viewing pleasure. It's time to Netflix and shill... your fave product videos.
Launched in
Streaming Services
by
Tella
About this launch
Tella
Screen recording for creators
134
reviews
1.0K
followers
Netflix for Product Videos by
Tella
was hunted by
Grant Shaddick
in
Streaming Services
. Made by
Grant Shaddick
,
Michiel Westerbeek
and
Paul Boudet
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Tella
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 127 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2020.
Upvotes
39
Comments
9
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#122
