Netclicker

Andrew Quan
Maker
🍿 Hello World! 🍿 During my time in Covid19 lockdown, I didn't have access to an Apple TV, Smart TV, Android Box, Chromecast, etc. but I did have an extra computer lying around, so I got started on building my own "TV control" for my favourite streaming service (Netflix). It's made up of a Chrome extension and mobile app. I've added more features recently, here are a few: 3 platform-specific features: - Netflix: Promo video mute & volume control - Netflix: TV Shows - autoplay next episode - YouTube: auto-skip ads where possible 3 cool remote features: - enabled hardware volume buttons for volume control - paste Netflix or YouTube links to instantly watch - copy link of what you're currently watching to share Try it out and let me know what you think.
