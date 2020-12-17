discussion
Panickos Neophytou
MakerCo-founder & CTO @NetBeez
Hi Product Hunters! This is Panickos. I'm the CTO of NetBeez and a co-founder along with @pvouzis and @stefanogridelli. As with many other companies, this year we switched to working from home as soon as the pandemic started. In 2016, we launched NetBeez on Product Hunt to help network engineers and IT to support network users by capturing their experience with the network and the applications. Today, we’re expanding NetBeez to include work from home network monitoring. Problem: To date, many users are having performance and connectivity issues with voice/video calls, or while accessing critical applications. The only option they have is to report these problems to their IT, which in turn spends a lot of time trying to figure out if the issue lies with the user's home network (e.g. Wi-Fi), the ISP, the VPN, or the application itself. Solution: The NetBeez Remote Worker agent is a small application for Windows and Mac systems that runs checks over the network and against applications, estimating the user’s experience. Our sensors provide network engineers with all the necessary information and historical data that enables them to troubleshoot and escalate the issue to the right internal team or third-party service provider at a fraction of the time it used to take them. I hope you find this as interesting as all our customers! If you have any questions we'll be here to answer them. Wishing you all a healthy, safe and happy holiday season! Panickos
