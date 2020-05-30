Discussion
Ilyas Assainov
Maker
Like many of us, I've been working from home for the past couple of months, and my productivity started declining as the weeks went by. I found a great productivity technique called Pomodoro, which allowed me to focus on my tasks immensely and deliver good results. But it wasn't always the case - sometimes there was a baby cry, a renovation behind the wall or simply my family walking around that would crash all my focus and steal my thoughts. I discovered a good way to isolate myself with classical or jazz music while focusing on the tasks. Soon enough, I found myself constantly switching between Pomodoro timers and music apps. Also, almost all of the Pomodoro timers out there have a look from 2000s. This app is my take on solving those imperfections. With a single press of a button, you now have a running Pomodoro timer with the music of your taste accompanied by an elegant background view. Sharing the app here in hope that it will be useful for others too.
Hi, i like the interface and the music selection! please allow users to also add tasks so we know what to focus on each interval
