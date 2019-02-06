When it comes to managing rental properties, all landlords should have access to the tech and resources that pro landlords use. NestEgg is a free app that simply resolves maintenance issues using our contractor marketplace at negotiated rates, while automating day-to-day tasks such as rent collection and important notifications. Try us out today!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Jeff SlipkoMaker@nestegg · CMO for NestEgg
Hi, all! NestEgg is an app built for landlords, by landlords. We'd love for any landlords on the platform to try us out. Also, the first 50 sign ups immediately get a $100 credit to use on our contractor marketplace to resolve an issue at their rental property. Our marketplace consists of handyman services, plumbers, electricians, and much more. Thanks!
