Google Pixel 4, Nest Mini, and Nest WiFi pass Bluetooth SIG - 9to5Google We're now less than an hour away from the Made by Google event, and we're already fairly confident in what devices Google will be announcing. This morning, four of those products, the Google Pixel 4 (and 4 XL), Nest Mini, Nest WiFi Router and Nest WiFi Point, have all hit the Bluetooth SIG.