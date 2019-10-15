Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Nest Wifi
Nest Wifi
Boost your home's signal and style
With Nest Wifi, we’re taking everything you love about the original and making it even better, with a powerful router and a Wifi point that includes the Google Assistant, bringing you more help at home.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
33 minutes ago
Google Pixel 4, Nest Mini, and Nest WiFi pass Bluetooth SIG - 9to5Google
We're now less than an hour away from the Made by Google event, and we're already fairly confident in what devices Google will be announcing. This morning, four of those products, the Google Pixel 4 (and 4 XL), Nest Mini, Nest WiFi Router and Nest WiFi Point, have all hit the Bluetooth SIG.
Google announces Nest Wifi, a mesh router system with smart speakers inside
Since Google first introduced its Google Wifi system three years ago at $299 for a three-pack, mesh routers have become a popular way to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in a house, with every major router company offering a set. Now, it's announcing a new version: the Nest Wifi.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send