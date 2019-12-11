  1. Home
Protect and secure your AirPods in style.
Gerry Goldstein
Hey Product Hunters! We’re excited to share the Ness Vessel, a premium leather case for AirPods. We wanted a way to secure, protect, and identify our AirPods in style while making it easy to attach locator devices such as the Tile. The Vessel case is a handmade from premium leather sourced from Napa, California and is available in four unique colors. It has a modern look that compliments a range of styles, provides an additional layer of protection, and includes a detachable quick-release snap hook that makes securing your AirPods a breeze. Key features:
  • Minimalist look that provides a level of drop and scratch protection
  • Handmade from high quality leather sourced from Napa, California
  • Available in Green or Graphite Camo, Charcoal Black, and Espresso Brown
  • Includes removable custom snap hook in gold, chrome, or space gray
  • Magnetic closure strap provides additional case security
  • Designed in Laguna Beach, CA, a community of artists and artisans
After 9 months of testing and iterations and great feedback, we’re excited to share more broadly now. If you’d like to try the Vessel for yourself, we’re offering the Product Hunt community an exclusive 30% discount through January 15, 2020. Purchase using HUNT30 or use https://nessbrand.com/discount/H... to have your discount automatically applied at checkout. Let us know if you have any feedback or questions, we’d love to hear from you!
