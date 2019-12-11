Discussion
Gerry Goldstein
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We’re excited to share the Ness Vessel, a premium leather case for AirPods. We wanted a way to secure, protect, and identify our AirPods in style while making it easy to attach locator devices such as the Tile. The Vessel case is a handmade from premium leather sourced from Napa, California and is available in four unique colors. It has a modern look that compliments a range of styles, provides an additional layer of protection, and includes a detachable quick-release snap hook that makes securing your AirPods a breeze. Key features:
- Minimalist look that provides a level of drop and scratch protection
- Handmade from high quality leather sourced from Napa, California
- Available in Green or Graphite Camo, Charcoal Black, and Espresso Brown
- Includes removable custom snap hook in gold, chrome, or space gray
- Magnetic closure strap provides additional case security
- Designed in Laguna Beach, CA, a community of artists and artisans
