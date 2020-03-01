Discussion
Hey, This is kind of niche, but may interest some people in this community. Nespresso Index is the caffeinated parallel of the Big Mac Index. It is mainly a fun research project-turned-website measuring the relative strength of currencies, and purchasing power parity (PPP), by comparing the local prices of Nespresso capsules across the world. What can you do with it? 1. Draw interesting macro-economic data 2. Find where in the world you can get more affordable Nespresso capsules if you are a consumer of the brand, traveling abroad often, or have family/friends that can deliver to you 3. Calculate how much can you save when ordering/buying abroad. This is strictly non-commerical project. No affiliation or buying links. It's just for your information, education and entertainment. Some further details: - What I do here is to compare the local prices of Nespresso capsules in their respective currencies, with the exchange rate of the same currencies. Purchasing Power Parity theory claims that the difference between those two ratios can project an over or under valuation of the currencies. - I collected data from about 80 markets where Nespresso is active, the current exchange rate (updated in 20 minutes intervals), and I compare them. - I also collected the most recent Big Mac Index data, to compare how this new indicator is doing in comparison to its burger older sibling. - As I have a lot of data, one can also look up where in the world, certain capsules are sold for more or less money. There are all kind of caveats with the process, the main one being is that there are limitations in checking for PPP by comparing just one product. I give a complete account of the project, and you can read more about it in the medium article I linked above. If you want to geek out further about Nespresso or coffee pricing, or the Index, or where in the world one can get cheaper coffee, feel free to hit me here or elsewhere.
