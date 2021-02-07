  1. Home
NESHouse

An open Clubhouse for chatting with your friends

NesHouse is a implements a set of clubhouse based on NES style, you can use NESHouse to create your own online live room, you can use NESHouse to create your ostart live room, or share it and invite others to join the discussion.
Bai HuanCheng (Bestony)
an opensource project if you want to build your own clubhouse
