NESHouse
NESHouse
An open Clubhouse for chatting with your friends
NesHouse is a implements a set of clubhouse based on NES style, you can use NESHouse to create your own online live room, you can use NESHouse to create your ostart live room, or share it and invite others to join the discussion.
1h ago
Bai HuanCheng (Bestony)
an opensource project if you want to build your own clubhouse
21h ago
