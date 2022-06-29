Products
Home
→
Product
→
NepTunes
Ranked #16 for today
NepTunes
A gem for music lovers
Visit
Free Options
NepTunes is a desktop accessory that allows you to see and control your music (Apple Music, Spotify) with customizable shortcuts, built-in scrobbler for Last.fm, and beautiful widgets.
Launched in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
NepTunes
About this launch
NepTunes
A gem for music lovers
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
NepTunes by
NepTunes
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Adam
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
NepTunes
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 25th, 2016.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#131
