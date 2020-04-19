Discussion
Ton
Hunter
Lovely new Twitter client for iOS. It's a first release, so some heavy duty Twitter stuff is missing, but version 1.0 has all the basics and a nice little thing called Quick Share that lets you instantly share tweets or profiles with other Neptune users nearby. Plus: it's very affordable - no subscription, just $1.99. Easily navigate to notifications, posting, trends, and your profile with natural-feeling gestures and animations. Just a hold of your profile and you can switch to any other Twitter profile you may have. The app keeps everything nice and neat while you're gone to make sure it's a pleasure to launch once again. The timeline stays in its position so you can continue right where you left off. Never worry about trying to find that post you saw and want to show your friends again with bookmarks. You can: • Bookmark any tweet you want. • Add multiple accounts. • Send tweets. • Tweet out images. • Explore trends easily. • Automatically sort tweets chronologically. • Filter tweets and trends based on certain words you choose. • Use Quick Share to instantly share tweets or profiles with anyone nearby also using Neptune.
