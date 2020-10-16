Deals
neonpad.io
neonpad.io
A neon plain text editor in the browser
A small plain text editor in the browser. Word, character and line count are displayed at the bottom of the editor, and everything is saved to local storage ✨
an hour ago
Adam Fuhrer
UX Developer
Wanted to create a fun little text editor. Hope you enjoy! 📝
1h
Ohsik Park
Great job!!
17mins
