  1. Home
  2.  → neonpad.io

neonpad.io

A neon plain text editor in the browser

A small plain text editor in the browser. Word, character and line count are displayed at the bottom of the editor, and everything is saved to local storage ✨
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Adam Fuhrer
Maker
UX Developer
Wanted to create a fun little text editor. Hope you enjoy! 📝
Share
Ohsik Park
Great job!!
Share