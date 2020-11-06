  1. Home
A nifty bar that changes your boring Chrome into Neon-ified Chrome.
Sanjevi Rau
Maker
Worker at Cholaware
Hey Makers, I'm happy to announce Neonify, a nifty bar that changes your boring Chrome into Neon-ified Chrome. Add the Neonify extension and the theme to your Chrome and make your Chrome Neon-ified for every page you visit. 📖 Why I built Neonify? Every day I used Chrome as my default browser for my desktop and I have a perfect RGB set-up workspace. Everything syncs well except for the browser, so I thought why no one actually did a good Neon extension for Chrome. 🌟Features Cool Nifty Bar - A cool colourful neon bar that animates and appear at the top of all sites that you visit. Options - Colors of the bar can be personalized according to your preference in the Options page. Blacklist Sites - Able to blacklist sites that you don't want to show the nifty bar. Theme - An additional Neonify theme was also released in order to suit with the nifty bar. Heavy works and lots of time have been put in doing this extension alone, so I do appreciate it if you let me know what you think. If you like it, it's completely FREE for download in the Chrome App Store. Cheers!
Su
Do you collect any data?
Sanjevi Rau
Maker
Worker at Cholaware
@sue111 Hi Su, no we do not collect any data. This is purely aesthetic purpose. The Google Web Store has already verified this and added to their store. So no worries, your privacy is protected.
