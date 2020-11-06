discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sanjevi Rau
MakerWorker at Cholaware
Hey Makers, I'm happy to announce Neonify, a nifty bar that changes your boring Chrome into Neon-ified Chrome. Add the Neonify extension and the theme to your Chrome and make your Chrome Neon-ified for every page you visit. 📖 Why I built Neonify? Every day I used Chrome as my default browser for my desktop and I have a perfect RGB set-up workspace. Everything syncs well except for the browser, so I thought why no one actually did a good Neon extension for Chrome. 🌟Features Cool Nifty Bar - A cool colourful neon bar that animates and appear at the top of all sites that you visit. Options - Colors of the bar can be personalized according to your preference in the Options page. Blacklist Sites - Able to blacklist sites that you don't want to show the nifty bar. Theme - An additional Neonify theme was also released in order to suit with the nifty bar. Heavy works and lots of time have been put in doing this extension alone, so I do appreciate it if you let me know what you think. If you like it, it's completely FREE for download in the Chrome App Store. Cheers!
Share