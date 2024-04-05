Launches
Neon
Neon
Postgres got serverless, no more infra babysitting
Neon reimagines Postgres with a serverless architecture. With a generous free tier, scale-to-zero, and true database branching. For developers prioritizing scalability and engineering velocity.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Neon
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
PostgreSQL
0 upvotes
The best relational database out there. Loved by developers worldwide.
About this launch
Neon by
Neon
was hunted by
Carlota Soto
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Carlota Soto
,
Nikita Shamgunov
,
Joe Drumgoole
,
Bryan Clark
,
Stas Kelvich
,
Andy Hattemer
,
Mahmoud Abdelwahab
,
Evan Shortiss
,
Raouf Chebri
and
Stephen Siegert
. Featured on April 15th, 2024.
Neon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. This is Neon's first launch.
Upvotes
142
Comments
19
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#8
