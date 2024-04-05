Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Neon
Neon
Ranked #7 for today

Neon

Postgres got serverless, no more infra babysitting

Free Options
Embed
Neon reimagines Postgres with a serverless architecture. With a generous free tier, scale-to-zero, and true database branching. For developers prioritizing scalability and engineering velocity.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
 +1 by
Neon
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL
0 upvotes
The best relational database out there. Loved by developers worldwide.
About this launch
Neon
NeonServerless Postgres: Now Generally Available
7reviews
150
followers
Neon by
Neon
was hunted by
Carlota Soto
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Carlota Soto
,
Nikita Shamgunov
,
Joe Drumgoole
,
Bryan Clark
,
Stas Kelvich
,
Andy Hattemer
,
Mahmoud Abdelwahab
,
Evan Shortiss
,
Raouf Chebri
and
Stephen Siegert
. Featured on April 15th, 2024.
Neon
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. This is Neon's first launch.
Upvotes
142
Vote chart
Comments
19
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#8