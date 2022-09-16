Products
Home
→
Product
→
Neon
Ranked #3 for today
Neon
Predict the crypto price & earn rewards
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Neon enables users to test their investment skills in crypto and make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Investors can learn from the latest crypto trends, analyse price movements and earn rewards for their correct predictions.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Neon
About this launch
Neon
Predict the Crypto Price & Earn Rewards
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Neon by
Neon
was hunted by
Shraddha Jain
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Shraddha Jain
. Featured on September 17th, 2022.
Neon
is not rated yet. This is Neon's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#167
Report