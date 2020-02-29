Discussion
Swapnanil Dhol
Maker
I made Neon to be an all in one tool for everything color related. Neon 2.0 builds on that idea. It now has a powerful camera picker that lets you switch cameras, lock white balance and use the flashlight. It also has a powerful color analyzer that shows the RGB, CMYK and HSL values along with the closest matched name, lets you make edits and manipulate colors down to the smallest detail. This new version is packed with features such as full iCloud sync, improved iPad support, Dictionary of CSS colors, generation of UIColor code that can be pasted directly into Xcode and much more.
