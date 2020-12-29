Neno for iOS & Android

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Abdelilah Hicham
MakerFounder @ Neno Technologies
Hello 👋 Everyone ! I hope you all enjoyed the festivities 🎄 We are building a professional social network for millennials and Gen-Z, the app is still in its early stages and has a lot of room for improvement. The iOS app for Neno is now available to the public, feel free to send me any feedback to my email abdelilah@neno.xyz This is how it works: - Record a short introduction between 20 seconds to 1 minute. - Add what you enjoy doing outside of work, the movies you watch, podcasts you listen to, books you read, games you play, and local places you like to visit. - Add your career and education as a professional or student. 💻📚 - Get 3 daily recommendations and swipe through, but since neno strives to create an environment where people can take the time to get to know the person in front of them, each profile is locked for 3 minutes, so nobody can swipe without first watching and reading the recommended user profiles. - When you get a potential match you will have to schedule and have a short 15 minutes video call to get to know them and turn the potential match into an actual connection. - If you don't schedule a call and get to know the potential match, it will disappear after 5 days. 📅 - Chat and keep in touch with your new connections right in the app. 💬 Edit: Upon Request for the Android version of the app, you can find it here: https://play.google.com/store/ap..., for all the Android users out there, you have not been forgotten 😎
Share
@neno @abdelilah_hicham1 Hey, I did like to connect with you. If you are willing to connect please share your email id. Thankyou
@insidermediacorp Hey, my email is in the comment above as well, but this is the one abdelilah@neno.xyz :)
I love this ! The video profiles are refreshing, It's very interesting.
@ludovicaluinaldi Thank you ! I am glad you like it :D