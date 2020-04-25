Discussion
Mark Mankarious
Maker
Hello PH! I'm Mark. I created NemiBooks as a way to get my kids and their grandparents having fun over the phone. Due to the COVID situation, they're not able to be together, so like a lot of people we've been doing a lot more video calling, but the kids often lose interest in the calls. So I decided to add in the concept of telling stories, and I found they were much more engaged... on both sides! If you have family right now who can't be together, I invite you to use NemiBooks. It's a fun way to get them doing something together. It's also free for the moment but I do have to pay for the video connection costs (so when my budget runs out I might have to think about a pricing structure). But for now it's totally free for you to enjoy. Thanks for checking out my product and have a great day!
