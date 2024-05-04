Launches
NeighborHoodShare
NeighborHoodShare
Ditch the Cloud, share nearby
Tired of waiting for cloud uploads? Say goodbye to slow transfers and hello to instant sharing with NeighborHoodShare! Our innovative platform lets you share files directly with your neighbors, bypassing the cloud for lightning-fast transfers.
Storage
Privacy
Encryption
NeighborHoodShare
About this launch
NeighborHoodShare
Ditch the Cloud, Share Nearby.
NeighborHoodShare by
NeighborHoodShare
Dikshant Rajput
Storage
Privacy
Encryption
Dikshant Rajput
. Featured on May 5th, 2024.
NeighborHoodShare
is not rated yet. This is NeighborHoodShare's first launch.
