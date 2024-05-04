Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → NeighborHoodShare
NeighborHoodShare

NeighborHoodShare

Ditch the Cloud, share nearby

Free
Tired of waiting for cloud uploads? Say goodbye to slow transfers and hello to instant sharing with NeighborHoodShare! Our innovative platform lets you share files directly with your neighbors, bypassing the cloud for lightning-fast transfers.
Launched in
Storage
Privacy
Encryption
 by
NeighborHoodShare
Pump
Ad
Fastest way to save 60% on AWS for *FREE*
About this launch
NeighborHoodShare
NeighborHoodShareDitch the Cloud, Share Nearby.
0
reviews
6
followers
NeighborHoodShare by
NeighborHoodShare
was hunted by
Dikshant Rajput
in Storage, Privacy, Encryption. Made by
Dikshant Rajput
. Featured on May 5th, 2024.
NeighborHoodShare
is not rated yet. This is NeighborHoodShare's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-