Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Negy
Ranked #16 for today
Negy
Next generation anonymous internet
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Negy aims to be at the cutting edge of internet security. It completely conceals your internet routing by transparent way. No one can know who accesses the website.
100% free
and it takes
only 1 minute to try!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Security
by
Negy
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Negy
Next Generation Anonymous Internet
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Negy by
Negy
was hunted by
Taichiro Suzuki
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Taichiro Suzuki
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Negy
is not rated yet. This is Negy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#197
Report