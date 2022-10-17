Products
Ranked #16 for today

Negy

Next generation anonymous internet

Free
N﻿egy aims to be at the cutting edge of internet security. It completely conceals your internet routing by transparent way. No one can know who accesses the website. 100% free and it takes only 1 minute to try!
Launched in Developer Tools, Tech, Security by
Negy
About this launch
NegyNext Generation Anonymous Internet
0
reviews
2
followers
Negy by
Negy
was hunted by
Taichiro Suzuki
in Developer Tools, Tech, Security. Made by
Taichiro Suzuki
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Negy
is not rated yet. This is Negy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#197