Home
Product
Needl
Ranked #5 for today
Needl
One app to search them all
Needl lets you
instantly find
any document, message, or file you need. We're a single,
intelligent search bar
for all your apps.
Get started today for free at
needl.tech
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Needl
About this launch
Needl
One app to search them all
Needl by
Needl
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Max Keenan
James Liu
Angela Liu
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Needl
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Needl's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
17
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#52
