Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Needl
Ranked #5 for today

Needl

One app to search them all

Free Options
Needl lets you instantly find any document, message, or file you need. We're a single, intelligent search bar for all your apps.
﻿
Get started today for free at needl.tech
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Needl
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
NeedlOne app to search them all
1review
39
followers
Needl by
Needl
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Max Keenan
,
James Liu
and
Angela Liu
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Needl
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Needl's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
17
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#52