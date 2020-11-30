discussion
Hey there, fellow movie and TV enthusiasts 🎥 Angely, Anup, and Rob here. We’re data engineers and tech experts who love watching good shows online. We created the Nebuladata browser extension to figure out what to watch next across major platforms through data-driven insights. As quarantine hit, we depended on online media for entertainment. Finding good content was an effort between browsing several platforms, asking friends, and reading reviews online. After all of that, we end up with a show we binge in a few days and then back to square one. Introducing Nebuladata. Browse for content on Netflix or other streaming websites, and the extension highlights recommended shows with scores from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. Enjoy content that people actually watch (and enjoy) with convenience. Recommendations are driven by anonymous data you provide to the extension. Some feature highlights: - Cross-platform recommendations automatically highlighted on websites - RT and IMDb scores displayed for further details on the show - Search tool to find content based on viewing duration, mood, and platform We are on a mission to empower you to do more with your data transparently. That’s why you can see all of your data at nebuladata.io (and download it too!). All data is anonymous and secure, and it consists of what shows you watch and when on Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+ and other major streaming platforms. We use this data to deliver better recommendations over time. We’re in our early stages, and looking for feedback. Join our waitlist at https://www.nebuladata.io/media-... to be notified when the extension is live. Let us know what you think of our solution below, and the problems you are facing as you stream online. Happy watching! Thanks! Angely, Anup and Rob
