David Norris
MakerApp developer
Hey 👋 Nebula is THE best colour app out there. It has a charming UI that splits between the main view and the live camera colour selector. At any point, a colour can be tapped to show its colour information. You can star/like colours and add them to an easy access palette bar which is easily accessible. Tap each colour to present the colour information. The live camera colour selector allows you to highlight any object, and retrieve its HEX/RGB/CMYK values. Then tap the colour square to show that colours specific colour information. You can create folders within the library and either use a built-in colour picker or from the photo library, to import colours to the folder. Tap and hold on any colour to be presented with a context menu that allows you to gain access to the colour information and use it in other apps. Within the colour information, you can find various palettes based off of the main colour, which can be tapped to retrieve details about that particular colour. You will also find code snippets for CSS, Obj-C and Swift. You’ll love it. If you have any feedback or thoughts, I'd love to hear them! ✌️
