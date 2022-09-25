Products
Home
→
Product
→
Neble
Ranked #11 for today
Neble
Learn faster with AI-powered mental models
Neble helps you learn faster online with AI and mental models. Use the Feynman Technique and our Summary AI to summarize text into your own words, create practice questions, and teach others.
Launched in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
by
Neble
About this launch
Neble
Learn faster with AI-powered mental models
Neble by
Neble
was hunted by
David T. Kim
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
David T. Kim
and
Sanju Lokuhitige
. Featured on September 26th, 2022.
Neble
is not rated yet. This is Neble's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
12
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#9
