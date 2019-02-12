Nebia Spa Shower 2.0

Nebia 2.0 is 29% warmer than Nebia 1.0 and it has an even more powerful spray. It also comes in two new finishes: Matte Black and Matte Silver.
Early bird pricing on Kickstarter still up: https://kck.st/2RXIawv
Reviews
- Pros:
Definitely warmer than the 1.0. Stronger spray without sacrificing spa feeling. Matching shelf makes my bathroom look awesome.Cons:
IMO, Nebia showers are best with an enclosed shower so that you get a relaxing “steam room” experience
As a proud Nebia owner of both the 1.0 and 2.0 versions, I can confidently say the 2.0 improves upon the spa-like experience while still delivering superior water savings. My shower is not fully enclosed, so the warmer water in the 2.0 makes a big difference. I love knowing that I am supporting a sustainable future with my choice of shower!Kristie Howard has used this product for one year.