Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Julien Valente
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, Neatro was born to help you animate agile retrospectives in a team's development context. We want you to never lose sight of what has been done and what's the next item to do. 📚 Pick the right activity We released the first version of Neatro with 6 retrospective activities and we are planning on adding exercises on a regular basis. 📨 Invite team members Easily invite your team members by sharing a link via your preferred communication tool. ✍️ Collect, aggregate and vote Keep control during every step of your agile activity, from the Collect step to the end of your meeting. 👥 Create an action plan Create action items and assign owners in a blink of an eye. Make your team accountable for their development and let them change their action items' lifecycle. 📄 Automated reports Automatically generated reports are accessible at all times from the dashboard for every member. We are working on features like multi-teams, due date for action items, and a couple of exciting things I will tell you in another post! Hope you will try the app and give us some feedback.
UpvoteShare