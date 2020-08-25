discussion
Ted Spare
Hey you! 👋 Thank you for checking out Neat! We hope you will find something interesting here and we cannot wait to hear your feedback. Neat is a response to the busy world of file, team, and even knowledge management. We are a group of engineering students, programmers, and visual thinkers. We found the products we use everyday to be getting visually bloated and boxy. This inspired Neat: a highly visual “file tree” but for way more than files. 🤖 Add Google Drive resources, Google Docs, GitHub repos, notes, and ultra-HD selfies in one place, organized as you see fit. 👯 Collaborate with teammates in real time by sharing a project. 🎹 Keyboard shortcuts are built into every action: explore your tree and create, delete, preview, or open resources faster than you can sneeze into your elbow. This is our first Product Hunt launch and so we are looking for your most gruelling feedback! We hope to learn from you so we can deliver better products in the future. Our longer-term vision is to build a human-centered tool for navigating the knowledge stored in organizations (a problem we think has become more urgent with the boom in remote work!) What can you do? If you spend too much time jumping between tabs and searching Google Drive, please request access and we’ll DM you. Feedback? Ideas? Just want to talk to someone? Feel free to reach out to info@getneat.io. Happy making, Neat Team
I've been using Neat for a couple months, it's honestly the fastest way to explore files across different tools. The value prop gets stronger with each new integration. Excited to see where this goes!
@maxmusing Thanks so much, Max! It's been great having you try Neat. We can't wait to share upcoming integrations with you.
Wow this is cool! We keep documentation in Notion because it's more visual/easy to navigate than in Google Drive folders but this sort of removes the need for that?
@mattcrail Thanks, Matthew! We love using Notion for documentation. That said, we figured Notion's UI is clean but keeps everything in boxes. We saw a need for visualization! We're building all the same capabilities as Notion (markdown, sharing) for folks who think more visually, plus the power to control tools.
