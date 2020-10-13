discussion
Arman Roy
MakerFounder @Nearvibe
Hey there Hunters👋 Arman from Nearvibe here! Nearvibe is the easiest way to anonymously share & discover how people are feeling in your area every 24 hours. React on trending topics from your city📍 This is the MVP of our Nearvibe App 1.1:👇https://play.google.com/store/ap... ***Features on the Nearvibe App***👀 1. Mood tracker: Express your honest feeling every 24 hours anonymously 2. City Stats: See how people are feeling in your area 3. React on hashtags: React on trending hashtags from your area & make your voice heard (Unstable) 4. Your Stats: View your daily & monthly emotional stats 5. Daily expression will help your community and city become a better place 6. Filters: Use various filters to get precise data (Unstable) This product is still in public BETA, currently available on Android only. But we’re really excited to hear from you. And we're just at the beginning. We're working on additional features that will help us build a platform where the emotional score of every city is public with scope for improvements. We need YOUR constructive feedback:🐶 To grow our app we need your constructive feedback and your ideas to how can we grow this application to reach out to maximum users.
