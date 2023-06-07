Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Nearly
Nearly
Ambient Messaging
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Nearly puts you in group threads based on where you are. You'll get notifications from the nearest 7 threads and can create a new thread by tapping the pin emoji. It's you, and the people around you, in a group thread, together.
Launched in
Messaging
by
Nearly
BugBashes.com
Ad
Get giftcards and swag for reporting bugs in new apps
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Tell us what you think! Did it work? What did you experience? What features should be add? "
The makers of Nearly
About this launch
Nearly
Ambient Messaging
2
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Nearly by
Nearly
was hunted by
Jon Nash
in
Messaging
. Made by
Jon Nash
and
Harry Moy
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Nearly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Nearly's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report