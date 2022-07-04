Products
ne.fo
ne.fo
A really tiny URL shortener
NeFo is a really tiny URL shortener.
Features:
Custom Domains
Pixel Targeting
Geotargeting
Platform Targeting
Link Rotation
and more.
Productivity
by
ne.fo by
was hunted by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
in
Productivity
. Made by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
and
Mehul Kanzariya
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#33
