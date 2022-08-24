Products
Home
→
Product
→
NCS
NCS
Introducing the Net Confidence Score
You’ve probably used Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a way to track product fit. We created the Net Confidence Score (NCS) to help you measure confidence in achieving your goals.
Web App
Productivity
SaaS
NCS: NPS for your OKRs
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
NCS: NPS for your OKRs
Introducing the Net Confidence Score
NCS by
NCS: NPS for your OKRs
Sten
Web App
Productivity
SaaS
Sten
Riley Hoolahan
Bryan Schuldt
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
NCS: NPS for your OKRs
is not rated yet. This is NCS: NPS for your OKRs's first launch.
