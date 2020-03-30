Discussion
What would an alternate universe look like in which Coronavirus didn’t grind the entirety of the NBA to a halt? NBA.FM is just that! MSCHF is simulating all the remaining games that were to be nationally televised in the form of a hyper-realistic audio gameplay broadcast. This is a fictional simulation of what could have been. At each game's originally scheduled time, the site will live stream a broadcast complete with commentary from real broadcasters, arena sounds, and exclusive interviews with players like Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry, Tacko Fall, Grant Williams, Boban Marjanović and more. Hopefully, this can distract people from reality for a short while, and make one feel like they’re enjoying the game.
