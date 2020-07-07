Navigator 2.0 for Remote Meetings

Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Tony, the CEO of Navigator. Around this time last year we released our beta, and followed up with Navigator 1.0 in January. We’re back now with Navigator 2.0, which has been fully reimagined for the work environment of 2020. Like so many, we’ve spent the last four months taking our meetings from home. This has helped us deeply understand the challenges of running remote meetings—from keeping them organized to managing Zoom fatigue. We’ve used our learnings to transform Navigator into the most powerful tool for running remote meetings. Navigator 2.0 is the product we wish we had from day one. No more digging around for docs, Zoom links, or showing up unprepared—Navigator is the one place to go for everything your meetings need throughout the day. Here’s what’s new: ▶ Shared workspaces for topics, files, notes, and action items: Workspaces are tailor-made for meetings. They can be used to build agendas, take notes, capture action items, as well as collect relevant project docs, links, and files in one place. ▶ A desktop app that holds everything: 2.0 comes with native desktop apps for both Windows and macOS. With the desktop app, there’s always one place to go when it’s time for your meeting; agenda and Zoom links are just a click away. ▶ Access to workspaces from your calendar: Navigator integrates with your calendar events, adding a shared link that anyone in the meeting can access. ▶ Powerful automations for busywork: We’ve designed a package of automations to handle rote tasks, like reminding people to prepare, sending summaries, and tracking action items. ▶ Conferencing, and document integrations: Navigator now connects with Slack, Zoom, Meet, Dropbox, Google Drive, and other collaboration platforms. You can export meeting summaries as PDFs to Drive, Box and Dropbox; message meeting attendees with one click via Slack or email; attach files directly from Dropbox, and more. The design of Navigator 2.0 comes from working closely with our existing customers throughout the last year—and we couldn’t be more thankful for how they’ve lent their feedback and attention. As a result, thousands of teams inside organizations like Intuit, Headspace and Plaid are using Navigator to transform their meetings. We're excited to bring Navigator 2.0 to more people and hope you get a chance to take a look. Check it out at navigator.com—we'd love to hear what you think!
Hi Navigator team! Congrats on the launch! I must say I'm a fan of your video teaser. it's funny, to the point, and makes the tool attractive. However, it took me some time to understand how Navigator works and how it's different from a google calendar event. Your second video "how it works" on your website made it a bit clearer and I can see the value in having distinguishable agenda items with links and files. But then I wonder: how do you organize the follow up of action items between meetings? Also I wanted to point out that the "learn more" links seem broken on the landing page and there are no top or bottom navigation menu to go to these pages.
Maker
@sophia_benhaddou thanks for the kind words, and for the feedback! Regarding follow up of action items between meetings, Navigator offers two automations that can help with that: (1) Action Item Tracking, which will automatically add a topic to your agenda with open action items from past meetings, and (2) Midpoint Reminders, which will check in with individuals on their open action items between meetings. Both of these automations are designed to help drive accountability and progress between their meetings. You can read more about best practices for handling action items in our library article: https://navigator.com/library
