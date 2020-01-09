Discussion
Tony DeVincenzi
Maker
Hi everyone, I’m Tony, one of the founders of Navigator. I’m super excited to introduce Navigator 1.0 to you all. Last summer, we introduced the Navigator Beta — a new kind of tool that pairs a beautiful agenda with an assistant that takes on the busywork of running meetings. Since then we’ve added support for more ways to meet and incorporated the feedback we’ve received from our users. In addition to countless bits of polish to get the service ready for prime time, here’s what’s new in 1.0: ⚡️ Automations Configure the Navigator Assistant to take on an even wider set of tasks: team reminders to prepare for a meeting, pre-read distributions, meeting summaries, and action item tracking. To help keep your meeting engaging, you can also have Navigator gather short updates from everyone attending or suggest topics for your next 1-on-1. ⏱ Time Saver With this automation, you’ll get automatically notified if nothing is on the agenda and asked if you’d like to cancel the meeting. 🔁 Scheduled and Recurring Topics Set topics to be revisited next meeting or at a future date. Want to create a standing agenda? Set the topic to recur every meeting. ☝️ One-off meetings Now, whether you’re meeting every week or just this once—Navigator is ready. 📚 The Navigator Library We’ve organized everything we know about effective meetings into an actionable collection of tips and tricks. Navigator is currently free for anyone who would like to sign up. If you’d like to give it a try or learn more, you can do so at navigator.com. We’d love to hear what you think :)
