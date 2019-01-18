Log InSign up
Native Project

Blockchain platform for deploying community-based DAOs

Native is a blockchain based platform that creates community-based DAOs at scale. Native provides communities with a Community Token and set of collective decision-making tools.

Angelo Embuldeniya
Native provides templates which suit various types of communities’ needs to ensure that even those with limited economic and technical knowledge can participate in emerging financial economies. It is the fundamental structure for valuing and operating communities through their own local currencies combined with a set of decision-making tools.
