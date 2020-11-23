discussion
Hi, everyone! We’re proud to present Nash Link – the next evolution of cryptocurrency solutions for merchants 🙂 Nash Link makes it as easy as possible for merchants to accept crypto. • No blockchain integration is required! We receive digital assets from customers and convert them on our own exchange. We then settle directly with merchants in national currency. • Nash protects merchants from surprise fees and volatility by guaranteeing the fiat amount they will receive for goods/services. We manage all associated risk ourselves. With no extra cost or risk for merchants, simple solutions like Nash Link represent the future. In the past, payment processing has been a cost center for merchants. Three to five parties facilitate a single transaction and each takes a small cut. What’s more, traditional payments can take days to clear, leading to cash flow problems, to say nothing of issues with fraud. Blockchain overcomes these problems. Transactions are nearly instant and verified without the need for middlemen taking their cut. It’s also impossible to fake transactions and spend the same coins twice! By making the power of blockchain easily available, Nash Link lets merchants easily access a new revenue center – with no fees, no risk and no chargebacks! If you want to learn more and tap into a multi-billion-dollar market, check out our page https://nash.io/payments Best wishes, The Nash Team
