Fabio Canesin
Maker
Herding cats at Nash.io
🎈
Hi, everyone! We’re excited Nash is reaching a wider public and hope you all love the product :-) Nash is a one-stop-shop for all things crypto – but with a big difference! Using Nash means you’re in control of your assets at all times. Technically, it’s a non-custodial layer-2 exchange. This makes Nash way more secure than other cryptocurrency platforms. Crypto has a problem. The most popular platforms are all centralized. That means they hold your funds for you, which puts them at risk from hackers and market manipulation. When you trade, you only trade numbers in a database, not actual assets you control. Other people have tried building platforms where users control their funds, but they’re always limited – no trading across different blockchains, slow, high fees, bad UI, hidden custodial elements… There’s a reason people have preferred insecure centralized exchanges. Nash has solved this problem! We’ve developed new technology to let people trade across blockchains without taking control of their coins. The experience is just as fast and smooth as a centralized exchange, but with none of the security risk. With Nash, you can: * Purchase digital assets and receive them directly in your secure personal wallet. * Trade across different blockchains without giving up control of your funds. * Keep all your assets in a secure wallet only you control – with simple tools for monitoring your portfolio and scanning QR codes to make payments. * Run trading bots safely with our MPC-powered APIs, the first of their kind! Why not see for yourself? You can set up your wallets in 30 seconds! If you want to learn more about our cool technology, check out the Nash FAQ: https://blog.nash.io/the-nash-fa... . Regards, The Nash Team
@fabio_canesin Can't stress enough how professional and visionary Nash team is. Well done to all and keep up the great work!
@fabio_canesin been using the platform for a few weeks great experience
I like this platform because its safe and secure (you own your private keys) …..It’s also smooth and fast to use.
That was the goal! The barrier for entry into crypto has always been too high and the more accessible services take control of user funds… Which defeats the point ;-)
Compliance, Trust, and User Experience is for me the key driving factor to use such Platforms/Apps at all. Nash checks all Boxes for me. It's fast, it's regulated and compliant and it's super easy to use. The onboarding process is super simple. It takes just 2 minutes and you are set for the Nash experience. Create an account here: https://app.nash.io/create-accou...
@maxxximillion thanks, being compliant for us is part of showing our users safety has many sides: technical, legal and economic. We aim to continue to lead in compliance to accompany our users for many more years.
Nash is one-stop-shop. I would never thought few years ago that i could buy btc/trade real btc or pay with btc and all that with my crypto wallet where i am the only one tha holds the private keys. unbank the banked :D couse now we have an option. P.S looking forward for the usdc high interest NASH saving accounts!!!
We’re also looking forward to Nash Savings :-) Nash is perfect for traders, but is meant for anyone, including investors and holders! Blockchain is the future of money, so we need to cater to everyone’s needs.
Nash is the first platform that doesn't lie. Never. Its values are in the fact that the Nash is non-custodial, safe, fast, very usefull and most important, it's LEGAL. I love this product! I'm the owner of my funds!
We take legal compliance very seriously at Nash. What good is your platform if you get shut down after a year of operations? Compliance is a requirement for future-proofing your solution and showing basic respect to your users.
