Garry Tan
HunterManaging Partner, Initialized Capital
Narrator is the holy grail when it comes to understanding your user behavior. Any founder or data scientist who has tried to join data across lots of different sources (e.g. your User table, web analytics, email analytics, data warehouse) will run into incredible complexity: whether it’s having to use a star schema or lots of weird inner joins and subqueries. Narrator lets you skip all of it and have a single view that lets you answer deeper questions with way more clarity than you’ve ever had before. Now Narrator is ready for you to try for free with your own data. Once you try it, you’ll find you can answer questions far faster and you won’t want to go back.
Thank you @garrytan for this hunt! Hi Product Hunt, I’m the CEO and co-founder of Narrator. We’re excited to finally share our new self-serve product with the Product Hunt community! I, and most other analysts, have experienced the challenges of data–numbers not matching, spending hours trying to find the right data, and dealing with endless maintenance of dependencies. We found that most of these issues were because of the star schema approach, which cannot handle the current rate at which startups are changing. As new questions arise (which they always do) the number of data models increases, thus it becomes impossible for your data team to maintain a single source of truth, consistent metrics, and quality analyses in a timely manner. Narrator’s new self-serve product is both an engine to transform your company’s data into a single 11-column data model, and a platform to generate any table for BI, reporting, and analysis using that data model. As it’s only one table it’s a literal single source of truth. Therefore, there is no web of dependencies, and the nightmare of making changes to BI tables (adding new columns, updating logic, etc.) can be done in a few clicks without adding any complexity to the definition. If this sounds unbelievable, leave a comment with literally any data question and I will translate it to the Narrator world. I have been doing this for years now and am excited to see what questions you all come up with. Looking forward to diving into data modeling and showcasing the power of a time-series table in the comments below!
