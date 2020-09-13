Deals
Narrative Data Streams
Narrative Data Streams
Find, buy, and activate the exact data you need instantly.
#1 Product of the Day
Today
Data Streams brings an e-commerce experience to the world of data. With Data Streams, anyone can easily search for data, purchase it, and quickly move it into their business systems. You're in control of the data you get and how much of it you want.
Narrative raises $8.5M as it launches a new data marketplace
Narrative has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding and is launching a new product designed to further simplify the process of buying and selling data. I've already written about the company's existing marketplace and software for managing data transactions. With the new Data Streams ...
Find and buy data quickly and easily. Introducing Data Streams.
Buying and selling data is difficult. But it doesn't have to be. At Narrative, we believe that buying and selling data should be fast, easy, and transparent. Data Streams are pre-packaged data offerings that can be discovered, purchased, and delivered through simple e-commerce experience.
