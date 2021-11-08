Sign In
Narrative BI for Google Analytics
Automated Insights from your Google Analytics
Analytics
Narrative BI is automated no-code analytics for your Google Analytics data.
🙊 Personalized reports in natural language
😻 Automated anomaly detection
😇 Slack integration
🏁 Fast and easy to onboard
🥳 No expertise required
