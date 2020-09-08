discussion
Slobodan Stojanović
HunterCTO of Vacation Tracker & Cloud Horizon
Hey everyone, It's hard for me to create a good video. It often takes hours of work to record less than five minutes. Then I need to record a voice-over. I am not a native English speaker, and my microphone is not good enough, and someone's dog is barking. And I am not done when I finally have a decent voice-over. In the end, I need to put everything together and make sure that video and voice are in sync. What was the name of that simple video software for Mac? Fortunately, my friend Gojko Adzic built an excellent product that solves my problem. With Narakeet, I can create videos from PowerPoint presentations or markdown files in minutes. And even better, it converts speaker notes to narration and subtitles! You can select one of many excellent voices. I am using Narakeet for all of the videos I am creating, including my product demo videos and programming tutorials on my YouTube channel! Here's the result: https://www.youtube.com/channel/.... The source code of each video is available on the Github repository. You can recreate any of these videos in less than a minute. Remember the moment when you wanted to change just one sentence of your product video, but you can't do that without re-recording everything? With Narakeet, you don't have that problem anymore! Try it out! It’s free. You'll need a PowerPoint presentation and a minute of your time. 🤯
