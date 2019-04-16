Nara Baby is your FREE shared hub for tracking all things baby. Add breast and bottle feeding sessions, pumping, sleep, and diaper changes with just a few simple taps. Intuitive, fuss-free, and shareable across multiple devices. You got this!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexis OhanianHunterPro@alexisohanian · Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
I've tried all the other apps for monitoring vital, fundamental baby things and this is SO much better. I can't believe it took this long for someone to build a world class app. This sleek baby app makes it much easier for newborn parents to track daily feedings, sleep, and more!
Upvote (1)Share·