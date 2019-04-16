Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Nara Baby

Nara Baby

Essential baby tracking app for new parents

Nara Baby is your FREE shared hub for tracking all things baby. Add breast and bottle feeding sessions, pumping, sleep, and diaper changes with just a few simple taps. Intuitive, fuss-free, and shareable across multiple devices. You got this!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian
Makers
esther park
esther park
Justin Huntington
Justin Huntington
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis OhanianHunterPro@alexisohanian · Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
I've tried all the other apps for monitoring vital, fundamental baby things and this is SO much better. I can't believe it took this long for someone to build a world class app. This sleek baby app makes it much easier for newborn parents to track daily feedings, sleep, and more!
Upvote (1)·