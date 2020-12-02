discussion
Jacques H. Bastien
Maker
Creator | Founder of shade.co & nappy.co
What’s up, Product Hunt! My name is Jacques Bastien and I’m one of the co-founders of Nappy. We launched Nappy on Product Hunt 3 years ago as a side project on a mission to diversity stock photography and improve representation for Black and Brown people all around the world. Since then, our photos have been viewed 300 million times and downloaded 1.5 million times. We've been humbled by all the love and support we’ve received and known that it was time for a brand new Nappy. Introducing, Nappy 2.0. We spent the last 8 months rebuilding Nappy from the ground up and we're excited to share it with you all. We’ve made some significant improvements including: 1. A brand new responsive UI and UX. 2. Photographer profiles with photo approval and social stats. 3. User profiles and the ability to like and save/collect photos. 4. Custom photo URLs (this was a highly requested feature) 5. And many more improvements. We’re still making some slight improvements so if you have any questions/suggestions, feel free to hit the Feedback button. Happy to answer any questions.
