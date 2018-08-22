Log InSign up
 

NapMonkey

Don't sleep through your stop!

NapMonkey will wake you up before you miss your stop. If you spend hours upon hours commuting each week, let us add some relaxation back into your life.

Our wake-up calls are designed to be used on ground transportation including buses, trains, light rails across the globe.

Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
This is such a clever idea. Love it.
Alexander Smekhov
Awesome, it is good even for short trips to work👍
