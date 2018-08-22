NapMonkey will wake you up before you miss your stop. If you spend hours upon hours commuting each week, let us add some relaxation back into your life.
Our wake-up calls are designed to be used on ground transportation including buses, trains, light rails across the globe.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
This is such a clever idea. Love it.
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Awesome, it is good even for short trips to work👍
Upvote Share·