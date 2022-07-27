Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NapAnt
NapAnt
Visualize the productivity of engineers
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NapAnt's mission is to help developers achieve their full potential by visualizing key development figures and automating the work reporting process. NapAnt creates an environment where you can focus on your creative work.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
NapAnt
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
Explore new tools for building for our millions of merchants
About this launch
NapAnt
Visualize the productivity of your engineering team at
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
NapAnt by
NapAnt
was hunted by
Sunao Tateno
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sunao Tateno
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
NapAnt
is not rated yet. This is NapAnt's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#29
Weekly rank
#97
Report