Nano Notes Pro is a notes app for Apple Watch. You might ask, what makes it special? You can create .rft files on your Mac or PC, save them to your iCloud Drive, access them through the app and send the notes to your Apple Watch. Your notes can have many attributes such as color, bold, underline, strikethrough and more. AW has also a dark mode!
NicoMaker@n1c0_muc · iOS Developer
Here are some promo codes. Please just use them if you have an Apple Watch! AKLAFA9KFTNR TWW4FFERN96E TMMTY43LJH7K 3N4A6N6WT6RW WPMNP7N7HW3T TE7ALPW4XH6A JXNNAFTNM447 J4KEFMANPA7K
